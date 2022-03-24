 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $80,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS!! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is tenant occupied. $775/month in a month-to-month lease. Home is being sold as-is. The seller wants to sell this with 925 West Horah Street, MLS #3841381. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Showings can be scheduled with an accepted offer.

