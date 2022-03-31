There's not much under $100k these days and this one has so many amenities to offer! 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath condo in lovely Wiltshire Village that comes furnished and includes all appliances as you can see! Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio, head to shop downtown or to the greenway, and then enjoy the community pool for the perfect day! The HOA provides exterior maintenance, water, sewer, trash pick up and lawn care for your ease of living. This condo does need some drywall repairs as well as the interior doors need to be replaced but with some TLC & paint it will be lovely once again. The seller is generously leaving previously purchased flooring as well in case you would like to change the flooring out or for a fee ($800 labor)he will install for you. HOA has also let the seller know they will be replacing the back door. The regular HOA fee is $193.07 and there is a special assessment of $36.75 currently totaling $229.82 a month. Make an offer today!
2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $99,000
