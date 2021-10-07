2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $99,900

Super convenient, move in ready condo in quiet, Milford Hills. The neighborhood has tree lined sidewalks for strolling. Complex has tennis courts and a pool. This condo has all new carpet, new paint & newly updated front door area. The huge great room has vaulted ceilings and leads to a lovely 2nd story deck/balcony for outdoor fun. There is also a closet off the balcony for outdoor storage. The cozy kitchen with new light fixtures has a SS dishwasher that is only 1 year old. BR 2 has a walk-in type closet with lots of space. Large Primary bedroom with nice ensuite bathroom. Master has 2 closets. 1 spacious walk-in closet has pull down attic stairs for additional storage. Make this lovely property your easy living location today!