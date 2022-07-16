2 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,290,000

Breathtaking view as you enter the front door of this Lake Norman waterfront home. Built in 2017, this home was designed for comfort and ease of living with top-of-the-line materials both inside and out. Beautiful porcelain tile floors throughout home. Kitchen has granite countertops imported from Italy. The luxurious owner's suite on the main floor with fireplace and private deck overlooking lake. Office on main level could be converted to another bedroom if so desired. Follow the wide staircase to the lower level to find everything you need for a separate living quarters or entertainment area. One finished bedroom on lower level and plenty of unfinished space to add another. Tons of storage space. Covered outdoor patio with fireplace is sure to be the center of year-round celebrations. Dock, covered slip and boat lift. Beautifully landscaped yard with lighting, in-ground sprinkler, brick walkways and so much more. Not only is the inside turn-key but the outside as well.