 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,500

2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,500

Enjoy living in this quaint 2b/1b home that offers an open floorplan, stainless steel appliances and luxury plank flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer, lawn and landscaping are all included. Located between Statesville and Troutman, you are close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Please note: No Pets Allowed. Owner owns Garage, it is not included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular