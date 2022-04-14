 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $100,000

Welcome to this quaint bungalow style home that could be a great first time or investment home. This beauty is full of character and features two nicely appointed bedrooms and one bathroom. Newer roof and HVAC. Home has great bones though in need of TLC. The large front and back yards are highly sought after. Ideal location just off Broad St close to shopping and restaurants. Close to I 77 at exit 50 and 49. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify all information. The home will be professionally measured next week and seller to confirm whether the home has a gas line. Property sold as is. Seller will not be making any repairs or offering concessions for repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Three large great white sharks were detected off the coast of North Carolina last week, including one that is the largest male shark to be tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters, according to the ocean research agency that tags and tracks sharks around the world. The transmitter for Mahone, who measures 13 feet 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds, pinged most recently off the coast of North ...

Wildcats fall to top-ranked Hough

Wildcats fall to top-ranked Hough

MOORESVILLE — For the Lake Norman lacrosse team, the 2022 season could best be described as a ‘trial by fire’. The Wildcats, a young team that…

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...