2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $25,000

Investors take note. Court ordered Estate Sale. Total renovation or remove and build new. Zoned Multifamily.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Investors take note. Court ordered Estate Sale. Total renovation or remove and build new. Zoned Multifamily.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Step inside this exquisite waterside estate exuding elegance and style throughout. Entertain guests in the lakeside pool house, featuring fold…
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…
Church starts women’s group
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.