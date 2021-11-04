 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $49,900

Great investor opportunity. Seller has just completed repairs to plumbing in bath and laying of vapor barrier in the crawl, addition of new siding on back. Brand New Heating and Air wall unit similar to a mini split.

