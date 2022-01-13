This home has so much potential. Perfect for the person itching to do a renovation. Great floorpan with two bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Convenient Statesville location. Home is being sold as is with no repairs to be made by the seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $55,000
