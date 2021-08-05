 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $55,000

What a great portfolio of properties to have! The properties are a part of a 7 house investment package in Statesville, NC for a total of $445,000 MLS: 3760775, 3760758, 3760784, 3760788, 3760748, 3760724, 3760734 For More details, contact listing agent. Please do not disturb tenant. Contact listing agent for showings. Address: 614 Goldsboro Ave, 619 Durham Ave, 2028 Kennedy Ave, 1109 7th St, 1015 9th St, 1301 5th St, 1517 7th St For package of 7 properties – there is a total of $20k of advance rent that will convey to the new owner. Contact listing agent for more details

