Serene waterfront living with breathtaking views! Nestled along the Catawba River, this pristine, custom-built home is located in River Oaks Landings, a gated community with boat ramp. Built in 2018, it's basically brand new! Wide entryway features skylight & office area w/french-doors. Immaculate kitchen features granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, kitchen-aid appliances, wet bar w/ beverage fridge & dining area. Kitchen open to great-room w/ fireplace, perfect for entertaining your guests w/ a view! Primary bedroom w/ bay window offers oversized closet and on-suite w/soaking tub, skylight, water closet, & large shower w/dual showerheads. Spacious 2nd bedroom w/ adjoining bath. Hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, tons of storage, natural light, custom Norman blinds. Covered back porch & patio area for all 4 seasons of exceptional views of the water. There isn't a detail overlooked in this home!! Downstream connects to Lake Norman. Come enjoy waterfront living!