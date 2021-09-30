Two bedroom one bath home located near Downtown Statesville. House features hardwood floors in main living spaces. The house is currently tenant occupied. Please do not disturb tenant. Showings will be scheduled with accepted offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.
- Updated
A man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mooresville Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard on Sunday morning was arrested in Forsyth Co…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
Back in May, the students of Langtree Charter Academy organized a flag football game as the focal point of a yearly project to raise money for…
Officials: Virginia music festival attendees come down with COVID-19. Some were sick while they rocked out
- Updated
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.