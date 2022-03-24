2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $89,900

Investors take note! Huge upside in this 2 bed 1 bath home located directly across the street from Oakwood Middle School. ARV pushing 165k+. Located only blocks away from the city dog park, tennis courts and playground. Five minutes to shopping in either direction. I-77 and I-40 only minutes away. Quiet tree lined street. Location is convenient to restaurants, shopping, schools and all downtown Statesville has to offer.

View More