Cute 2 bedroom ranch with open floorpan. Spacious rooms. Nice back yard perfect for entertaining. Priced to sale. Won't last long. Book your showing now! Home being sold "AS IS" Tennat is month to month and in the process of moving.
2 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will not be changing as a result of Tuesday’s election. Both the incumbent candidates, Mayor Miles Atkins and Commissioner-At Large Gary West, were reelected by large margins in a vote that Atkins called ‘supportive’ of the current direction of Mooresville.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Several area businesses are honoring veterans on Nov. 11.