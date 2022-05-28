3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $515,000

This Beautiful custom build sitting on three lovely cleared & level acres is calling you HOME! Enjoy mornings sipping coffee on your front porch and evenings entertaining on your stunning covered back patio. The back yard offers enough space for a future pool to enjoy all summer long. The main level features a stunning gas log fireplace in the expansive living room which is open to the dining & kitchen, making gatherings so much more enjoyable from every room. The Kitchen features beautiful cabinets, stainless Maytag appliance, granite countertops and tile backsplash. The Primary room offers plenty of privacy with its split bedroom plan, HUGE walk in closet with built in safe which will convey with the home & stunning master bathroom that will draw you in. Your guests will enjoy their own privacy with two spare bedrooms and guest bath located on the opposite side of the house and additional entertainment space in the finished room over the garage. Don't miss this opportunity!