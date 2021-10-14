3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $94,900

Remodeled and updated, move in ready home. New laminate flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout the home. Huge living room is open to the kitchen. Split floor plan for privacy. The master bathroom offers a separate shower and tub. Separate laundry/ mud room on the back of the home. The back deck overlooks a huge, private back yard, & pastureland. A quiet creek borders the right side of the property. Owner financing is available with $20,000 down payment, or lease with option with $10,000 down payment.