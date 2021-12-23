PROPERTY IS BANK OWNED & IS OCCUPIED. Occupants are NOT to be disturbed or contacted under any circumstances. Interior and exterior inspections are not available at this time. Property is listed and sold AS-IS. Listing agent has not viewed the property. Per tax records this property is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home manufactured home.
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $95,000
