3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,695

Lovely home situated on a cul-de-sac lot in the McIntyre neighborhood in northwestern Charlotte. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath floor plan features a spacious living/dining area for entertaining. This eat-in kitchen includes abundant cabinetry and counter space, and the breakfast area offers sliding access to a rear patio. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, including the spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet and a private bath. Conveniently located just around the corner from the Northlake area and it has to offer. Close to Northlake Mall, dining and entertainment. Enjoy hours of outdoor recreation at Latta Plantation Nature Center, only a short drive away. Minutes to I-77 and I-485 conveniently located for commuting in and out of Charlotte.