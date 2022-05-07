3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,850

Start the Summer off in a new Home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home move in ready! Located within 10 minutes of WT Harris Blvd for shopping, restaurants, nail salons, and Northlake Mall. What more could you want in a location. As you enter into the main level, you are welcomed by a spacious living room just steps to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dining area, and a glass sliding door that leads to the back yard. The upper level features a laundry closet, two secondary bedrooms, and the owner's suite with vaulted ceilings. It includes a huge walk-in closest, with a walk-in shower. Make this your new home today!