3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,895

Like New END unit 3 story Townhome with additional windows and extra large balcony in Riverbend is Available NOW! On the 1st floor, you'll find a 2 car rear entry garage and convenient flex space along with tons of closet storage and a half bath. The 2nd floor features a stunning kitchen with stainless appliances and a large kitchen island. LVP flooring extends throughout the first and second levels. Upstairs on the 3rd floor, you'll find two secondary bedrooms and a guest bath along with a spacious master suite and laundry. This home is equipped with smart thermostats, smart garage door opener and Ring doorbell security system, ceiling fans, 2" blinds, tankless water heater. Walkable to all of Mountain Island Lake's newest shopping, dining and conveniently located less than 1 mile from 485! Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Uptown Charlotte are just a short drive away. Walkable to shopping and dining within the community, this home a must see!

