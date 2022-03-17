 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,895

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,895

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,895

Comfortable 1,812 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a corner lot in the Chestnut subdivision of Charlotte, NC is just for you! This floorplan is convenient and great for entertaining! A combination formal living room and dining room, and a family room provide an elegant entertaining space. Large windows, wainscoting, crown molding and upgraded lighting enhance the space. A large fireplace accents the family room. The kitchen features plenty of storage and all major appliances. The adjacent breakfast nook is accented with a bay window. Relax in the awesome Primary suite accented with cathedral ceilings! Enjoy your en suite bath with dual sink vanities, a garden tub and shower. This spacious, fully fenced backyard is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors. The raised deck makes summer and fall entertaining a cinch! Awesome community amenities include a community pool, playground, sand volleyball court, and tennis courts!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics