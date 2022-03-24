3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,895

Fabulous Golf course view. Lovely and spacious End-Unit. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo is perfect for family or roommates. Main level living areas are open and bright! Fresh paint in most of the areas. Home features new luxury vinyl planks and new carpet floorings. Large living room features a see-through gas fireplace that shares space with the dining area, creating a welcoming and cozy living space. The room on the lower level is a great flex space, could be used for a tv room, game room, office, study, or gym. Enjoy beautiful views of the 12th Fairway from your main level deck. This home is close to shopping, great restaurants, schools and an easy drive to I-85! Water and sewer and trash removal in addition to access to pool, walking trails and clubhouse included. Located in the incredible Highland Creek subdivision. Check it out today. Rental Application required. No evictions, credit over 600, and 2.5 times rent as income required.

