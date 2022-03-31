3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,900

This stately 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is on a quiet cul-de-sac in lovely Charlotte, North Carolina. It features an open floorplan, brand new luxury vinyl plank and carpet flooring, a newly installed HVAC unit, and a 2-car garage. As you enter the home you are led into a spacious great room, complete with lovely crown molding and a cozy fireplace. There is a dining area off the great room which leads into the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances, plenty of storage including a pantry, and lovely bay windows. There is also an opening from the kitchen that looks on to the living room. The main bedroom comes with ensuite bath and a large walk-in closet. The main bath comes with a dual vanity and great storage. The two other room feature big bright windows, excellent closet space, and share a spotless full bath. Nearby there are dining, shopping, and schools – HWY 485 connects you to all that Charlotte has to offer. This lovely home will go fast!