This stately 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is on a quiet cul-de-sac in lovely Charlotte, North Carolina. It features an open floorplan, brand new luxury vinyl plank and carpet flooring, a newly installed HVAC unit, and a 2-car garage. As you enter the home you are led into a spacious great room, complete with lovely crown molding and a cozy fireplace. There is a dining area off the great room which leads into the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances, plenty of storage including a pantry, and lovely bay windows. There is also an opening from the kitchen that looks on to the living room. The main bedroom comes with ensuite bath and a large walk-in closet. The main bath comes with a dual vanity and great storage. The two other room feature big bright windows, excellent closet space, and share a spotless full bath. Nearby there are dining, shopping, and schools – HWY 485 connects you to all that Charlotte has to offer. This lovely home will go fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
As they had done for most of their adult life, Daniel Whitener, along with his sister Ashley Eggert, were preparing for another day at Pie In …
Recent reports from some large U.S. cities indicate dogs are getting sick or dying from a disease normally associated with rats: leptospirosis.
SYLVA — Authorities in North Carolina said two boys are dead after a shooting over the weekend.
One of the southeast’s largest car shows from 2021 is back this year.
Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville has hired Terry Lyons as its first director of preschool and children’s ministry. She will lead all aspe…
The United Way of Iredell County has a new home.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …
The Orlando Free Fall tower, which opened in December, rises 430 feet as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the attraction.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
Tyre Sampson, 14, was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds. Lawyers for his family want to know if the park was negligent in allowing someone his size on the ride.