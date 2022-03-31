3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,920

Tucked away in Hubbard Woods, this lovely home invites you to step inside! An open floor plan with high ceilings and immaculate neutral interiors greet you as you enter. A spacious kitchen, accented with bay windows, features a breakfast nook that looks out to the relaxing backyard. The laundry room sits near the exit to the garage. This house offers a primary suite on the main level. The primary bath features elegant tile, double vanity, large walk-in shower and garden tub. Spacious upper bedrooms share a bath. The backyard is a peaceful retreat full of trees and an expansive deck for lounging or entertaining. Pets conditional with non-refundable pet fee and pet rent based on pet screening.