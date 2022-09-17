 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,945

Beautiful luxury vinyl floors welcome you into this home with a spacious living room with a fireplace that flows into the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is adorned with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, an island and wood cabinetry. Sliding glass doors open to the backyard patio, perfect for grilling! All bedroom have NEW carpets. Your primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and an en suite bath. Both full bathrooms have Granite-topped, dual sink vanities. Pets are conditional based on Pet Screening results and will require a Non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Security deposit will be the minimum of one, but not more than two months rent.

