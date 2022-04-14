 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,995

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,995

Like New Large END unit 3 story Townhome with additional windows and extra large balcony in Riverbend is Available NOW! On the 1st floor, you'll find a 2 car rear entry garage and convenient flex space along with tons of closet storage. The 2nd floor features a stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range and a large kitchen island. LVP flooring extends throughout the second level. Upstairs on the 3rd floor, you'll find two secondary bedrooms and a guest bath along with a spacious master suite and laundry. This home is equipped with smart thermostats, smart garage door opener, ceiling fans, tankless water heater. Walkable to all of Mountain Island Lake's newest shopping, dining and conveniently located less than 1 mile from 485! Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Uptown Charlotte are just a short drive away.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Three large great white sharks were detected off the coast of North Carolina last week, including one that is the largest male shark to be tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters, according to the ocean research agency that tags and tracks sharks around the world. The transmitter for Mahone, who measures 13 feet 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds, pinged most recently off the coast of North ...

Wildcats fall to top-ranked Hough

Wildcats fall to top-ranked Hough

MOORESVILLE — For the Lake Norman lacrosse team, the 2022 season could best be described as a ‘trial by fire’. The Wildcats, a young team that…

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...