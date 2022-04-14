3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,995

Like New Large END unit 3 story Townhome with additional windows and extra large balcony in Riverbend is Available NOW! On the 1st floor, you'll find a 2 car rear entry garage and convenient flex space along with tons of closet storage. The 2nd floor features a stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range and a large kitchen island. LVP flooring extends throughout the second level. Upstairs on the 3rd floor, you'll find two secondary bedrooms and a guest bath along with a spacious master suite and laundry. This home is equipped with smart thermostats, smart garage door opener, ceiling fans, tankless water heater. Walkable to all of Mountain Island Lake's newest shopping, dining and conveniently located less than 1 mile from 485! Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Uptown Charlotte are just a short drive away.