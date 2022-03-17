3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,000

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home is in the popular neighborhood of Houston Hills. This home features an open floor plan, laminate wood flooring in the common areas, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of black appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry, and a large island with a breakfast bar. The dining area of the great room has a sliding glass door that leads to the back patio and the living area has a cozy fireplace, creating a great space for entertaining. The spacious main bedroom has carpet flooring, tray ceilings, and an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, a bathtub, and a walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms are also spacious with carpet flooring, great closet space, and share a bath. This neighborhood has a great playground that is in walking distance from the home. Conveniently located in the University area and near all major roadways giving you easy access to shops, dining, and more.