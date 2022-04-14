3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,015

This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the popular community of Mountain Island. This home features a spacious floor plan, vinyl & carpet flooring throughout, and a 2-car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, a walk-in pantry, and an island with a breakfast bar. The great room has tons of natural light, and the dining area of the great room has a door that leads to the fenced-in backyard. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a large shower, and a walk-in closet. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also on the 2nd floor and are spacious with great closet space and share a bath. There is also a loft that can be used as a home office or additional living space. Located in the CLT school district and just West of I-77 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, Oak Hills Golf Club, and more.