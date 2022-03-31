 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,100

This 3b/2.5b home sits in a cul-de-sac and offers an open floorplan! Features a living room with fireplace, a formal dining room, open kitchen with island, bonus room, a fenced in backyard, 2 car garage with remote and Washer/Dryer included. Close to I-485, I-85 and Concord Mills!

