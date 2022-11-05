 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,295

Brand new - never lived in 3 bedroom townhome in the University area. 2 car garage along with 2 full baths and 2 half baths plus office/ study on bottom level with nice French doors. Large open kitchen with island, quartz counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors, dining space, living area and deck right of middle floor. Sweet upgraded bathrooms, walk in closets, extra storage closets. Close to interstates. Lots of shopping and restaurants all around.

