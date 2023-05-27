You will love living in Meridale in the Highland Creek area. It is a quiet, friendly, well maintained neighborhood. This home looks like new. Perfect open floor plan. As you walk into the beautiful foyer you see the high 9 ft ceilings. Beautiful crown molding and tray ceiling in the dining room making get togethers even more inviting. The spacious family room is open to the breakfast area and kitchen with large island. The kitchen is also complete with the granite countertops, SS appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Very spacious loft on the second floor. THE CLOSET SPACE IN PRIMARY WILL SHOCK YOU!!! Many upgrades: New blinds, built in Alexas in office, family room and primary bedroom, as well as full sound system. There are also new thermostats, barn doors into the office and fully finished and painted garage. You have to see this amazing home. IT WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG!!! Please call listing agents for showings.
