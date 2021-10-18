MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. OFFER DEADLINE: 6PM 10/16/21. Amazing 3BR/2.5BA townhome ready and waiting for you! Gleaming floors welcome you in to the oversized & spacious family room. Open floor plan provides an easy flow from family room to dining area in to the kitchen. Kitchen features timeless maple cabinets, paver patio, center island, tile backsplash and black appliances. French doors offer access to fenced back yard w/paver patio, pergola & utility storage closet. Laundry room, pantry & half bath complete the first floor. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms including the primary suite featuring primary bath w/upgraded cabinets & tile floor. The home is tucked away from the hustle & bustle but yet close enough for easy I77 access & shopping! You will love living here!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
- Updated
Cardiologist joins medical group
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.