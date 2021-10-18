3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $220,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. OFFER DEADLINE: 6PM 10/16/21. Amazing 3BR/2.5BA townhome ready and waiting for you! Gleaming floors welcome you in to the oversized & spacious family room. Open floor plan provides an easy flow from family room to dining area in to the kitchen. Kitchen features timeless maple cabinets, paver patio, center island, tile backsplash and black appliances. French doors offer access to fenced back yard w/paver patio, pergola & utility storage closet. Laundry room, pantry & half bath complete the first floor. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms including the primary suite featuring primary bath w/upgraded cabinets & tile floor. The home is tucked away from the hustle & bustle but yet close enough for easy I77 access & shopping! You will love living here!