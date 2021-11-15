Multiple Offers Received. Offer deadline: 11/13/2021 @ 5 PM. A beautiful 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths End-unit townhome w/ primary on the main floor. Spacious open floor plan w/ a large 2-story high ceiling in the foyer, family room, & dining area w/ lots of windows bringing natural light. Primary bedroom on the main level has brand new carpet, two closets w/ a nice size walk-in closet, & a private full bath w/ a granite countertop. Kitchen has all white cabinets, SS appliances, a built-in microwave, granite countertops, a pantry, & a breakfast bar. Newly painted interior, new carpet, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, & a captivating gas-log fireplace in the family room & more. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms w/ new ceiling fans, a bath, & a walk-through Loft area. A wide patio w/ an attached utility room for you to grill & entertain. Community pool & clubhouse! Close to shopping centers, restaurants, medical, & easy access to I-77 & I-485. Minutes from Uptown Charlotte.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $239,900
