3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $245,000

Highest and Best Offers by Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 12:00 Noon. Come home to idyllic homeownership. This three-bedroom one-and-a-half-bath ranch with an open kitchen and separate dining area has new flooring and a new gas stove. The living room, hallways, and all bedrooms are equipped with original refinished hardwoods. The master bedroom includes a private half bath. This property is waiting for you to call home or add to your investment portfolio. Interior and exterior painted throughout! A private backyard with a shed and chain-linked fence is added to the amenities. Convenient location near schools and mall. No HOA! This property is available in "As Is" condition. Schedule your showing today!

