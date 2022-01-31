 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $248,500

Over $49,000 Spent on Renovations, Including: Exterior: New Windows, New Roof, New Gutters, New Vinyl Siding, New Exterior Paint, New Front Door. Interior: New Paint, New Flooring, New White Shaker Cabinets, New Quartz Kitchen Countertops, New Tile Backsplash, New Stainless Appliances, New Bathtub, New Tile Tub Surround, New Vanity, New Light Fixtures. 1 Year Old Republic Home Warranty Included

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest
Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.

