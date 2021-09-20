3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $270,000

Fully renovated Ranch on a half acre lot. Exterior is newly painted, Shutters are painted, outside fireplace brick is pressure washed. New Flooring thought the house, New Vanities & new Toilets in all bathrooms, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Granite Kitchen Counter tops, New Kitchen Double Sink, New Silver Range, New Silver above Range Microwave, All new interior doors, Beautiful Brick fireplace. All New Faucets, all new window locks, All new AC Registers. Next to a school and opposite to a church, Large beautiful lot needs a bit more love and care, create your own vegetable garden in the backyard, fence it or do whatever you want. No HOA. New Patio in the backyard and also seller extended a concrete walkway to make it easy to walk to the entry door. Double Entry Driveway so drive from one side and exit from another.