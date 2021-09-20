Fully renovated Ranch on a half acre lot. Exterior is newly painted, Shutters are painted, outside fireplace brick is pressure washed. New Flooring thought the house, New Vanities & new Toilets in all bathrooms, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Granite Kitchen Counter tops, New Kitchen Double Sink, New Silver Range, New Silver above Range Microwave, All new interior doors, Beautiful Brick fireplace. All New Faucets, all new window locks, All new AC Registers. Next to a school and opposite to a church, Large beautiful lot needs a bit more love and care, create your own vegetable garden in the backyard, fence it or do whatever you want. No HOA. New Patio in the backyard and also seller extended a concrete walkway to make it easy to walk to the entry door. Double Entry Driveway so drive from one side and exit from another.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $270,000
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for the suspect who demanded medications from a pharmacy Saturday morning.
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
The Mayberry side of Mount Airy takes center stage during the 32nd Mayberry Days Festival on Sept. 21-26 in Andy Griffith’s hometown.
Accusations by parents that the Mooresville Graded School District is promoting critical race theory and racial division through student surve…
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experienced. Her son, Houston Finley, took his own life in February. He was 18-years-old.
Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Mooresville has welcomed Malcolm Symes, M.D. He joins Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and Dr. …