Beautiful new construction just minutes from Uptown! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, walk into a spacious master bedroom with 2 closets! Master bathroom with shower, double vanity with modern granite tops. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with crisp, white cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile backsplash. Lots of outdoor space with mature trees in the backyard. Come and see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery in Mooresville is already one of the largest stores for antiques, collectibles, home décor items and mo…
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Mitchell Community College announced the following students made the full-time and part-time dean’s list for the fall semester 2021. To be eli…
For five years, Loki worked alongside Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon before retiring in 2017, two years before Sheldon w…
- Updated
Due to a transformer fire on Doolie Road, Lake Norman High School is being dismissed for the day today.
- Updated
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.