3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $279,900

Beautiful new construction just minutes from Uptown! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Walk into a spacious master bedroom with 2 closets! Master bathroom with shower, double vanity with modern granite tops. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with crisp, white, cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile backsplash. Lots of outdoor space with mature trees in the backyard. Come and see it today!