3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $282,300

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the desirable coveted community of Gibbon Woods is a must-see! Wood-look flooring can be found throughout the main level and leads you into the open kitchen, featuring granite countertops, ample cabinetry space, stainless steel appliances, and a direct view into the living room. Enjoy your meals out on the patio and take in the fresh air! Upstairs the primary bedroom hosts a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level of this meticulously maintained home. This home is conveniently located minutes from shopping, dining, parks, and I-77.