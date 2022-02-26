 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $285,000

Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home! Vinyl siding, architectural shingles and craftsman style trim! Luxury vinyl plank flooring, real wood cabinets and granite tops! Builder to provide a 1 year warranty! Terminix termite warranty transferrable to the new owner. Quality workmanship throughout! Seller will seed and straw the front and backyard. *** We have already received multiple offers on this coming soon listing. All offers due by Tuesday 2/22 at 8pm. A decision will be made on 2/23. There is no power in the house so after dark showings are at your own risk.

