 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $290,000

Looking for a ranch?  You'll love this open floorplan with split bedrooms.  Spacious kitchen w/walk-in pantry. Vaulted ceilings in family rm and primary bedrm. Primary bath has garden tub and separate shower.  Expansive Deck! All these updates NEW in 2018:   LVP in main living areas, laundry and halls; all carpet, kitchen sink, faucet, dishwasher, range, range hood, master bath shower glass, toilets, patio sliding door, popcorn ceilings smoothed out, exterior painted, gutters.    Water heater (2019), Roof (2012), HVAC (2006).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics