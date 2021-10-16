CONTRACT ACCEPTED 10/15 - This one is ready to move in - Looking for a brand new home but don't have 6 months to build - The AVA French Country base price is currently 307,990 & 309,990 with limited opportunities to build. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features an open floorplan with upgraded LVP flooring on the main level. The kitchen has a ton of upgrades, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel 5 burner gas range and microwave. The kitchen island easily seats 4. Need more space to entertain - well head up to the 2nd floor loft and the 17'x13' deck! The owners suite features a tray ceiling, upgraded bathroom with double vanity plus separate tub and shower. Enjoy the rear load attached 2 car garage plus a 2 car, carport - there's additional parking directly across from this unit in the rear, on the side and in front. Structural 10yr warranty & 2 year system warranty is transferrable. Investors- No short term leases & no rental cap!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $295,000
