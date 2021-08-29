3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $305,000

Fantastic 3 bedroom ranch home on a cul-de-sac. You will love the sunroom and back deck. Lots of options with this home. Come check it out today!
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Fantastic 3 bedroom ranch home on a cul-de-sac. You will love the sunroom and back deck. Lots of options with this home. Come check it out today!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A woman drowned Sunday while swimming at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
Instead of getting his team out to practice to prepare for their first game of the season, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant was in his…
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
There’s a new cookie on the Girl Scouts’ cookie menu.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
During his time in the ring, fighting in both tournaments and championship bouts, Jaiden Noblezada has earned a nickname thanks to one particu…
On Sunday, the Lake Norman Fire Department was alerted for a structure fire on Mayhew Park Lane. The Mooresville and Shepherds fire department…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.