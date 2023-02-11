Craftsman open-concept 3 story Townhome with an AMAZING location! On the main level, enjoy a bright airy kitchen with a chef's island; plenty of cabinets, all flowing into spacious living room with a 1/2 bath. All of your appliances are included! Your owner's suite awaits you upstairs along with 2 guest bedrooms and 2 full baths. As a bonus, your lower level includes a 1-car garage, with a finished storage room. Take advantage of incredible pricing and up to 3% of Purchase Price in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $310,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…
Human remains were found in a vehicle pulled from the waters of Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford on Wednesday. The vehicle is linked to a 2008 …
Admittedly, Sheila Whitman and Kelly Flynt, sisters from High Point, had experienced nearly every professional milestone in their lives as a t…
A Mooresville man died Wednesday evening when the scooter he was operating struck a utility pole.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on multiple counts involving child po…