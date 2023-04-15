End Unit! Craftsman open-concept 3 story Townhome with an AMAZING location! On the main level, enjoy a bright airy kitchen with a chef's island; plenty of cabinets, all flowing into spacious living room with a 1/2 bath. All of your appliances are included! Your owner's suite awaits you upstairs along with 2 guest bedrooms and 2 full baths. As a bonus, your lower level includes a 1-car garage, rec room and a finished storage room. Take advantage of incredible pricing and seller pays $10,000 in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence. To be built
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $313,990
