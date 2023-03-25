Don't miss this beautiful new construction ranch home in close proximity to Uptown Charlotte sitting on half an acre! Open floorplan with luxurious finishes such as granite countertops, soft close kitchen cabinetry, subway tiled backsplash, and spacious walk in closets make this home perfect for first time buyers and investors. Loaded with upgrades including luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, Pella windows, and stainless steel side by side fridge making this home truly move in ready. Up to $10k incentive towards closing costs with preferred lender and attorney. Priced $25k below recent comparable sales in the neighborhood. Pack your bags because this one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $325,000
