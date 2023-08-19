Builder is offering $7,500 credit towards closing costs! Last single story house plan is available now in a private pocket community from Northway Homes. Ranch style new construction slated for completion in the coming weeks. Home features a functional and versatile floor plan with everything on one level, plus a garage. No HOA! Live large with the vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and living room. Open living concept with LVP flooring, granite counters and a stainless steel appliance package. Here's your chance to get into a growing area of town. Inquire today!