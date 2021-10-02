 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $327,887

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $327,887

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $327,887

Our most popular plan, "The Ava"!! Ready to move in May/June! Conveniently located near 485 and Mallard creek close to Concord Mills and the University area! Beautifully appointed with upgraded cabinets, led disc lights, backsplash, Gas cooking, tile and more! Ample parking with driveway, 2 car garage and carport. Owners suite has tiled shower and garden tub. Loft opens up to HUGE deck! Warranty included and up to 3% in seller paid closing costs with MHF. Model home of this plan available on site so no need to wait to view!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics