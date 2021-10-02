3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $330,000

This 2-story Ashland plan features an open floorplan on the main level that includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen features white cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless appliances including a gas range, and a walk-in pantry. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with a loft, hall bath, and laundry room. The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity and a tiled walk-in shower with seat, and the owner's suite features a large walk-in closet. Additional upgrades include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a drop zone, and oak tread stairs. Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This convenient location offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining. Visit today!