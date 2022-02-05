3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $330,000

Welcome to your move-in-ready home! Built-in 2018, this beautiful, smart home is armed with all the bells and whistles. This three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-car garage home with over 1,800 square feet has a formal living/dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, and large open backyard, great for entertaining. Includes spacious bedrooms, a huge owner's suite, a spa-like bathroom, and a massive walk-in closet, this house has all the storage space you need. Also equipped with the Ring Doorbell Camera, Backyard Camera and Motion Sensors, Two Touch Screen Thermostats, Security System, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Ceiling Fans, TV Wall Mounts, and Stylish Light Fixtures. Located in the close and convenient Brooke Dale Subdivision, near Northlake Mall, University City, Uptown, Charlotte Douglas Airport, and more. No private showing appointments until after open house. This house will not last long so you must see for yourself!